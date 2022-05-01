Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $15.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.20. 615,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,843. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $350.99 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

