Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $56,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.49 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

