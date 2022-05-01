Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. 3,629,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.