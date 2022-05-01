Velas Price Tops $0.18 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $423.95 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002102 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003751 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,293,909,980 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.