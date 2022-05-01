VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 64.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $225,572.34 and $18.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,938.23 or 1.00091181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001512 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,002,047 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

