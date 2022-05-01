VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.15 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

