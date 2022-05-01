Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,094.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 152,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 905,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,056,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 495,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 40,989,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,551,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

