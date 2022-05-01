Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 40,989,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

