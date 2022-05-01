Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 37.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

