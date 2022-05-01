Verso Price Reaches $0.0258 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Verso has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $59,989.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.49 or 0.07249689 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

