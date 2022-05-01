Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to announce $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.84 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $126.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,808,616. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $938.19 million, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

