Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VC opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.62.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

