Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ VC opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.
Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.