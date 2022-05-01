Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in April

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $11.42 on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

