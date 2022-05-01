VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

