Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Public Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

