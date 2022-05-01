Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.92 ($64.43).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €38.00 ($40.86) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €38.52 ($41.42) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($65.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.19 and a 200 day moving average of €47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

