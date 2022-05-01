W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00-$27.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $500.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.01 and its 200-day moving average is $490.60. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

