W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion.

GWW stock opened at $500.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $503.09.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

