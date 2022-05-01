Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

WBA traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 11,831,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

