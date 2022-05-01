Warp Finance Trading Down 27.5% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $195,939.61 and $49,942.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.92 or 0.00110618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008830 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.