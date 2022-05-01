Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $42,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of WM stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.44. 2,238,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.79 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

