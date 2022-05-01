Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WVE opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

