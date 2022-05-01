Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.