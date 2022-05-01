Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 55,539 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 98,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.