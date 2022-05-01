Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,858 shares during the period.
ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 956,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $51.44.
