Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,858 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 956,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.