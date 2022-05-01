Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,145 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

