Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $73.40. 7,946,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,380. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.