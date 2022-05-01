Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $588,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $11.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

