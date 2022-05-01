Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 520,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,386,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,463. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

