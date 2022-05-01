Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,958,000 after buying an additional 69,666 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,459,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,216.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $16.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.56. 8,743,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

