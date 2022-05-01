Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. 7,326,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

