WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.61.
