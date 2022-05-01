Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.89.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $280.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.