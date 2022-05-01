Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2,401.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,462 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,149,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738,484. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.