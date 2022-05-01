West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,743. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

