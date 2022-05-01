West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,273 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after buying an additional 748,729 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 377,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 724,161 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.65. 11,982,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,951. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

