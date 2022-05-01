West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $309,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

MO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 10,862,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.