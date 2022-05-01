West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,771,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,205. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

