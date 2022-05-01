West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $33,915,688. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.80 on Friday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

