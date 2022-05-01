West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $181.52. 1,237,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,680. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.80. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

