West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 316 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $7,484,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. 14,713,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

