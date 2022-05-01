West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

