West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 765,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,562,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 187,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.83. 2,791,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,423. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

