West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30 to $9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.26.

WST opened at $315.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $308.36 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

