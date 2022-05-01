Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $248,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $64.35 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

