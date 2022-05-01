Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

