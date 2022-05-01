Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

