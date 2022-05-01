Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.67 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

