Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,661,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.