WestRock (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 24th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 928,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 231,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in WestRock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.